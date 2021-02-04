Lebanese intellectual Lokman Slim, who was an outspoken critic of the Shia movement Hezbollah and an advocate for preserving the memory of his country's civil war has been found shot dead at age 58.

The son of a prominent lawyer and an Egyptian mother, Slim was an activist, writer, publisher and filmmaker, and a leading secular voice in the Shiite Muslim community.

He advocated curbing the influence of Hezbollah, the pro-Iran and anti-Israel political party and armed group that has millions of followers in Lebanon but is labelled a terrorist group by the US, EU, and other governments.

Slim also spent years working relentlessly to preserve Lebanon's collective memory of its 1975-1990 civil war and carried out acclaimed research on topics such as mass graves and transitional justice.

He created an organisation called Umam Documentation and Research with the aim of building an unparallelled archive of the civil war, arguing that Lebanon could not move forward until it has dealt with its past.

Meanwhile, the Hezbollah group condemned the killing of Slim.

"We ask the judicial and security authorities concerned to work quickly to expose the culprits and punish them," the group said in a statement.

READ MORE: Six months on, HRW says no justice served in Lebanon port blast

A book lover

He was known for his love of books and mastery of the Arabic language.

His home in the southern Beirut suburbs, known as Villa Slim, was a hub of cultural activity where several languages could always be heard and where film screenings and exhibitions were often organised.

Despite having been singled out by Hezbollah supporters as an enemy and frequently accused of being on the US embassy's payroll, he used to tell his friends he was not worried about his safety.

He would argue that should he be killed, everybody would know who was behind it.

"He used to tell me he was not afraid of death," said his sister Rasha al-Ameer.

"They have killed an exceptional human being."

READ MORE: Lebanon central bank governor charged with breach of trust