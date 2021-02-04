US President Joe Biden has said that the war in Yemen must end, pledging to terminate US support for Saudi-led offensive operations and to halt arms sales.

"This war has to end," Biden said.

"To underscore our commitment, we are ending all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arm sales."

The United States will continue to support and help Saudi Arabia to defend its sovereignty and territory, Biden said in his first foreign policy speech at the Department of State in Washington.

READ MORE:The Yemen war’s forgotten victim: education

Saudi Arabia reiterates support for 'political solution'

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed support for a "comprehensive political solution" in Yemen, state media reported early on Friday, after Biden's statements.

"The kingdom has affirmed its firm position in support of a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, and welcomes the US emphasis on the importance of supporting diplomatic efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis," the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia also welcomed Biden's "commitment to cooperate with the kingdom to defend its sovereignty and counter threats against it", it added.

The statement did not address Biden's pledge to terminate US support for Saudi-led offensive operations in Yemen.

Targeting Houthis

Saudi Arabia's campaign against the Houthis has prompted a widespread humanitarian outcry amid repeated atrocities, including the 2016 targeting of a funeral in Sanaa, the rebel-controlled capital, that killed more than 100 victims.

The Iran-backed rebel group overran much of Yemen beginning in 2014, deposing the government and sending it into exile before it returned to the port city of Aden in 2016.

Political turmoil has been the rule rather than the exception since with a third separatist movement known as the Southern Transitional Council being declared in May 2017.

READ MORE: Yemen’s Hudaida clashes put thousands of civilians at risk

Humanitarian crisis