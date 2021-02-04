The former Chancellor of Germany, in his latest book, “Letzte Chance” (The Last Chance), stated that Europe should face new realities in the eastern Mediterranean.

Gerhard Schroder, known as a social democrat, is currently an advisor for Rothschild Investment Bank, as well as the chairman of the German football club Hannover 96.

Defining Turkey’s latest situation as an “incontrovertible dominant force” in the eastern Mediterranean, the 77-year-old ex-chancellor said, “Europe should accept the fact that Turkey became a dominant force in the eastern Mediterranean. Whether they like this or not.”

In the book, which was co-authored by Gregor Schollgen, a history professor lecturing at the universities of New York, Oxford and London, Schroder has drawn attention to the need of having a new world order.

Dedicating a particular part of the book to Turkey, China and Russia, he noted, “A new world order, that we need, is a last chance for the West. Turkey, China and Russia are important actors in world politics. The West will lose if they act to these countries with the mentality of the Cold War.”

Commenting on the raised tensions between the European Union and Turkey, the former chancellor was critical, saying that the contrast with Turkey and the West is the result of the European Union’s wrong politics.

“We Europeans, especially the Germans, saw this country (Turkey) and its citizens with a humiliating and pretentious manner.”

Underlining his country’s desire for including Turkey as a member of the bloc, Schroder said, “Since the Ankara Agreement in 1963, no other country than Germany opened an EU membership perspective to Turkey. But except the last era of the [Social Democratic Party of Germany] SPD-Greens coalition, none of them were frank [with Turkey].”

Highlighting Europe’s attitude towards Turkey and the EU’s “delaying tactics” for Ankara’s membership, Schroder also said that Turkey’s membership is inadmissible.

“Asking Turkey to fulfill the conditions for the visa liberalization and delaying the important improvements at EU membership negotiations at the same means saying, ‘We do not want you,’” the former chancellor noted.