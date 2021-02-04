Twitter has deleted two tweets by a well-known Bollywood actor, one of which labelled protesting Indian farmers as “terrorists”, citing violation of the platform’s rules.

Kangana Ranaut, who is also know for her staunch support to India's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has repeatedly labeled farmers, who protesting against a new law, as terrorists.

Ranaut had earlier called pop star Rihanna a "fool" after the US singer voiced support for the farmer protests at the Singhu border in Delhi.

Rihanna, who has more than 100 million Twitter followers, wrote "why aren't we talking about this?!", with a link to a news story about an internet blackout at the protest camps where tens of thousands of farmers have been since November.

More than one million people retweeted, liked or commented on her Tweet.

Ranaut also called climate activist Greta Thunberg a "rat" for her message of solidarity and unity with the farmers, the NDTV reports.

'Sensationalist' tweets

The celebrity tweets triggered an online storm in India, where the months-long protests have become the biggest challenge to Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he took power in 2014.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," said the foreign ministry.

Sporting legend Sachin Tendulkar, cricket's highest scoring international, led the Twitter riposte by Indian celebrities.

"India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants," he said.

Actors and directors Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Karan Johar joined the fray against the "foreigners."

