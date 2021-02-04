Despite coming to power with the stated mission of ‘restoring dignity to Egypt’ and reaffirming its alleged status as regional superpower, Abdel Fattah El Sisi has sunk Egypt to a new low of regional and geopolitical weakness.

But of all Egypt’s geopolitical frailties under Sisi, the worst, and most ironic, is the ceding of Egyptian autonomy and even sovereignty to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The irony is in the lies pointed against the government of the late Mohamed Morsi – the first and probably last democratically elected president in Egyptian history – who was accused by coupists of surrendering Egyptian sovereignty to Qatar and formally charged with doing so. The rumour was even put around that Morsi planned to sell the Giza Necropolis to Qatar.

Of course this was an absurdity, but fast forward a few years after Morsi’s arrest and imprisonment and you have Sisi literally giving the islands of Tiran and Sanafir, both of which were uncontestably Egyptian (Sanafir is an Egyptian Coptic name), to Saudi Arabia.

Given the amount of financial aid the Sisi regime has received from Saudi and the UAE, it’s of no surprise that the latter boasts about ruling Egypt. As ever with Egypt, it’s not the rulers in their palaces and fortified mansions in gated communities that feel the rough end of this diminished regional role for Egypt.

In the past few years, there has been a major rise in the number of violent and exploitative incidents against Egyptians in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf. Though Egyptian workers have long faced discrimination in the Gulf, it has never matched the kind of ruthless exploitation of South Asians in the region.

But this could be changing.

Of the estimated 1-3 million Egyptian nationals living in the Kingdom, most are there as temporary workers in ‘menial’ jobs in the tourism and hospitality sector. Under Nasser, Egypt provided doctors and engineers to veritably establish healthcare systems and modernise the infrastructure of the nascent Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Now, however, given the desperate increase in poverty in Egypt, you’ll find law graduates and even medical students working as waiters and labourers in the Kingdom.

Discrimination and poor working conditions for Egyptians has always been rife, but now Egyptians in Saudi are simply no longer safe. In July last year, in a case well publicised in Egypt, two Egyptian labourers were shot dead by a Saudi national over a dispute regarding work being done at his home. Despite a full confession by the perpetrator, his fate remains unclear with silence from the Kingdom over his punishment.

In another well publicised incident in December last year, an Egyptian teacher, again in Riyadh, was fatally shot by one of his students after an altercation in the class room.

This wave of violence against Egyptians isn’t just limited to Saudi. In 2018, an Egyptian woman was beaten to the ground by four Kuwaiti women who proceeded to stomp on her face. In an even more disturbing incident in Kuwait in October last year, a female Egyptian doctor was viciously assaulted by a Kuwaiti man. After verbally abusing and beating her, the man proceeded to cut out part of her tongue.

Less brutally, last July video emerged of a Kuwaiti man slapping a young Egyptian cashier, which was followed by an incident in September when two Kuwaitis viciously beat an Egyptian shopkeeper for no apparent reason.

Home and away