The World Bank has announced that it had expanded its financial support to Turkey, providing a record $2.5 billion to nine development projects.

The global body said that with the additional approvals last year, the active lending portfolio in Turkey totalled $6.7 billion in support of 21 projects.

Along with a series of Knowledge Products, this financial support will contribute to the implementation of Turkey's 11th National Development Plan, as laid out in the Bank's Country Partnership Framework.

