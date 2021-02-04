Online brokerage app Robinhood, which is at the centre of a Reddit-fuelled rally in a handful of stocks heavily shorted by hedge funds, says it would allow investors to buy fractional shares in GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

The move allows buying parts of shares, often to encourage participation from smaller investors by reducing the size of the amount they have to bet.

Trading limit on GameStop shares was increased to 100 from 20 on Tuesday, while restrictions on Express Inc, Naked Brand Group Ltd and Nokia were also eased, according to an update on Robinhood’s website.

Last week, Chief Executive Vlad Tenev said the app had temporarily curbed some transactions because a clearinghouse had asked for $3 billion in collateral.

The demand forced Robinhood to seek emergency funding from investors who poured in $2.4 billion on Monday, over and above the $1 billion the online brokerage raised last week.

Clearinghouses are intermediaries which ensure the completion of a stock trade even if one side of the deal goes bust.

Wild Wall Street ride?

What a difference a week has made for video game retailer GameStop, which soared on Wall Street in January only to plummet some 70 percent since Monday.

So is it game over for the stock market saga, which saw amateur investors challenge hedge funds with billions of dollars in assets?

Here is a look at the ups and downs of GameStop's recent fortunes:

Why is GameStop stock falling?

GameStop, a well-known retail chain whose business model of selling games on discs has been overtaken by the internet, has seen a precipitous drop in value that is the flipside of its incredible 400 percent surge last week.

The stock had soared after a group of amateur investors organising on the online platform Reddit joined forces against big hedge funds betting on GameStop's decline.

This dynamic clearly lost momentum at the start of the week, partly due to funds liquidating their positions in the stock.

Quincy Krosby from Prudential Financial noted that at the end of last week "in the broader market... there were individual names in every sector, where the share price was down, disproportionate to where the sector was."

"That suggests very clearly that it was a result of forced selling by hedge funds. So anything they could sell in order to make up the difference of covering their shorts," she said, referring to bets on a stock's decline.

Other factors may also have come into play, including fear of action by regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the face of extreme market volatility or also the limits imposed on transactions by certain brokerage platforms.