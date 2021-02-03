Within two days, areas controlled by the Syrian Interim Government were targeted by three car bomb attacks that killed 20 people and wounded more than 80 others. Even though, no one claimed the attack, several clues implicate the YPG terror group in Syria.

The ignorance of the international community to the issue and the inability to prevent such attacks through security measures leave retaliation as the only option to save the lives of civilians from the terror of car bombs.

On 30 January 2021, a truck exploded within the industrial zone of Afrin. The attack killed eight civilians and the driver of the truck. According to eye-witnesses, the driver had his two children with him at the moment of the explosion indicating that the bomb was planted without the knowledge of the driver.

A day later, another car bomb exploded near the cultural centre of Azaz, killing six civilians. Before the shock of the attack in Azaz ended, news came in that another car bomb exploded near Al Bab at the checkpoint of the Syrian National Army, killing six soldiers.

The car came from YPG-held areas and was inspected at the checkpoint of the Syrian National Army. After the bomb was discovered, the soldiers tried to arrest the car driver, but he detonated the bomb. If the soldiers had not discovered the bomb at the checkpoint, it would have likely exploded in a more crowded civilian area.

The use of car bombs is concerted YPG strategy since Operation Olive Branch conducted by the Syrian National Army and Turkish Armed Forces. On January 2018, a female YPG fighter conducted a SVBIED attack and was openly applauded by YPG-affiliated media. Since then, according to the Terrorism Analysis Platform, the YPG has conducted 166 car bomb attacks in Syria in the areas run by the Syrian Interim Government.

In one case, a resident in Raqqa drove with his car towards Tal Abyad and was stopped at the YPG checkpoint before entering territory run by the Syrian Interim Government. He was taken out of the car and searched. The YPG let him continue his trip and the car was stopped at a Syrian National Army checkpoint who discovered a bomb in the car. The driver was rescued and the bomb was detonated in a safe area.

The overlap of YPG-claimed territory and the location of attacks – as well as the form of attacks – all indicate the involvement of the YPG. Other possible culprits like Daesh usually claim their attacks, but have not in these cases. If Daesh was behind these attacks, the terror group would also launch similar attacks elsewhere in Syria.

The high frequency of the attacks require capacity that Daesh does not possess. While the group has gone largely underground, the YPG controls vast territories and has the necessary means. Keeping in mind that the PKK/YPG has a known history and experience in conducting car bomb attacks and suicide attacks, and that many of the car bombs came from YPG-held areas, the involvement of the YPG is undeniable.