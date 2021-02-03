Police in Myanmar have charged Aung San Suu Kyi with having several illegally imported walkie-talkies in her home, legally allowing her to be held until February 15.

The charges on Wednesday against Suu Kyi appear to carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison, according to the deposed leader's party members.. The charge sheets indicate the unregistered walkie-talkies were for use by Suu Kyi’s bodyguards.

Suu Kyi was detained on Monday along with other senior politicians when the military staged a coup the day the newly elected Parliament was supposed to open its session.

Party officials say she has not been moved from her residence, where she was being held under house arrest.

READ MORE: After ousting Suu Kyi, Myanmar military promises fresh elections

Dramatic backslide

National League for Democracy spokesman Kyi Toe confirmed the charge on his Facebook page.

He also said the country’s ousted president, Win Myint, was charged with violating natural disaster management law.

An NLD lawmaker, Phyo Zayar Thaw, also confirmed the charges.

Police and court officials in the capital Naypyitaw could not immediately be contacted.

The coup was a dramatic backslide for Myanmar, which had been making progress toward democracy, and highlighted the extent to which the generals have ultimately maintained control in in the Southeast Asian country.

READ MORE: Myanmar army maintains firm control of country after coup

Democracy icon to politician

The takeover also marked a shocking fall from power for Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who had lived under house arrest for years as she tried to push her country toward democracy and then became its de facto leader after her party won elections in 2015.

Suu Kyi had been a fierce critic of the army during her years in detention.

But after her shift from democracy icon to politician, she worked with the generals and even defended their crackdown on Rohingya Muslims, damaging her international reputation.,

READ MORE: Return of military rule smashes locals’ hopes for democracy in Myanmar

Public resistance

The military has announced it will hold power under a state of emergency for a year, and then hold elections whose winner will take over government.

Suu Kyi’s party has called for non-violent resistance to the military takeover, and on Tuesday night, scores of people in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, honked car horns and banged on pots and pans in a noise protest called by activists.

They included shouts wishing Suu Kyi good health and calling for freedom.

Supporters of the military have also staged demonstrations, attracting as many as 3,000 people to a Tuesday rally.

READ MORE: Civil disobedience kicks off in Myanmar as medics stop work to protest coup

Election fraud allegations

While in power, Myanmar’s new leader said the military government plans to investigate alleged fraud in last year’s elections.