India’s farmers’ protest movement has reached millions around the world after a host of prominent celebrities, activists and politicians took to Twitter to express their support for the protests.

Popular singer Rihanna, who has over 100 million followers, shared a CNN news article headlined, “India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police.”

“Why aren’t we talking about this? #FarmersProtests,” she wrote.

Protests have rocked India’s Hindu nationalist-run BJP government, following a series of controversial farm bills passed last September, which led to widespread protests by thousands of farmers who see their livelihoods under threat and the reforms opening the floodgates to corporate capture of India’s agricultural sector.

International attention has come at a time when sites of protests in Delhi have turned it into a fortress, with police barricading and fencing up the capital to prohibit the movement of vehicles. The Internet has been suspended, protestors smeared in the media, and police cases filed against journalists who critically reported on the government's response to the protests.

Shortly after Rihanna's post, teenage climate activist Thunberg also shared the same CNN article, explicitly stating her solidarity with the farmers movement.

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker lauded Rihanna’s tweet. Along with Chadha and Bhasker, only a few Bollywood names like Sonu Sood, Divya Dutta, Neha Sharma and filmmaker Hansal Mehta have vocally supported the protests.

Many of the film industry’s big stars have remained on the fence or completely silent. Last year, Punjabi actor and singer Gippy Grewal called out the industry for not standing up for farmers.

Actor Kangana Ranuat, who has aligned herself with the BJP and is a frequent lightning rod on political and cultural issues in the country, criticised Rihanna’s tweet and labelled protesting farmers as “terrorists''.

Her tweet was later deleted.

US vice president Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris also weighed in, saying that everyone should be “outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protestors”. She added that “as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault”.

US actor John Cusack, known for his progressive political positions, also expressed his support.

Other popular online personalities like YouTuber Lilly Singh and author Rupi Kaur, who are both of Punjabi origin, either shared Rihanna's tweet or thanked the singer.