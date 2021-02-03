The Muslim Council of Britain’s 2011 Census also focused in on the doubling in number of elderly Muslims. Based on extrapolation of the 2011 data for the 55-74 age band, an approximate number of 190,000 Muslims in the 65-84 age band were expected by 2021. While UK Muslim communities are generally very young, the population is gradually getting older, and more are reaching retirement age. That’s why there is such importance placed in pension funds in the face of contemporary demands on family life, as opposed to the traditional values of caring for elderly parents. Pensions are a must to maintain their standard of living in retirement, and can provide protection to dependants in the event of a member's death, guarding Muslim families against poverty.

Financial inclusion is a key strategy to promote inclusive development, which empowers households to better manage financial risks and/or recover from the impact of shocks and crises. Recently, pension provider Options UK joined forces with Halal investment specialists to launch a fully diversified, Sharia-compliant workplace pension. As Christine Hallett, managing director of Options UK, says “there is a noticeable gap in this market with many employees not being able to access their auto-enrolment contributions as the funds they are invested in go against their faith.”

“Muslims contribute about 30 billion pounds to the economy every year in the UK. There are large Muslim owned businesses and Muslims among the top 100 richest people integral to the economy. From supermarket giant Asda and petrol station empire Euro Garages and ID checker Onfido to Muslim doctors, nurses and dentists in the NHS. Muslims are 5% of the population here in the UK but they constitute the 15% of the NHS workforce and these are fairly well paying professions. As a significant matter of welfare, this is a marginalised community from the financial perspective, they don’t have solutions available like halal insurance or credit cards, or a range of pension or investment funds for them. There is definitely profit to be made from them if mainstream financial companies were interested in providing services and products” Ibrahim explains.

There are ethical funds available according to the environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards under various names like socially responsible investing ( SRI) or impact investing. Although ethical funds help cater for many people who feel strongly about climate change, social issues or good leadership/governance, ethical funds are not necessarily Islamic funds. Sharia-compliant investing also follows the belief that all natural and depletable resources should be managed for future generations, but the process involves financial screening not only to avoid interest (Riba) and investing in industries including alcohol, gambling, firearms, and tobacco, but also to ensure securities are Sharia-compliant and investments in heavily indebted (must be below 33%) companies are avoided.

Ibrahim works on behalf of many Muslims to campaign on this point as he believes that every employer needs to have an Islamic pension fund option available, and if not, then this is against the Equality Act of 2010. But it is not easy for Ibrahim or his partner Mohsin or the many other Muslims working in high-powered industries like law and finance where alcohol is the social-bonding catalyst that allows people to make connections and get ahead. Those who are teetotal or for whom alcohol is forbidden cannot benefit from this advantage.

“There are cases and situations where you feel uncomfortable. The big one is in the training itself because if you are a lawyer or working in any of the professional services companies you have a training period. You will be doing all ranges of activities during orientation and there will be certain evenings like at a ping pong bar where you will be having drinks. If you are a Muslim and not happy to go along which I did too quickly and then I would miss out. I felt like I wasn’t necessarily as close to my intake of trainees as perhaps I could be if I had gone. That’s not good for the mental health of the person, not good for their morale and it’s not actually good for the company as well because you want your staff to be fully motivated.”

Ibrahim also mentions there is no culture of speaking up against it, and doing so is fraught with risk. “I’m someone who is barely confident, I wasn’t brave enough to speak up about that during my training. There are many other people in the same boat who regularly approach us.”

Many Muslims who complete training contracts are forced to work in non-sharia compliant industries for a specified time-period. “Many new graduates face a harsh reality when they want to go into these industries. Either they are forced to work in an industry that is against their religion or speak up and face a potentially damaging career impact as a result of speaking up” Ibrahim says.

Ibrahim constantly champions for inclusivity both in the City and out among the community through various platforms. In his latest piece for Muslims in the finance industry, Ibrahim describes the need for a more culturally-sensitive workforce. “I’ve met too many Muslims who, like me, felt they didn’t quite belong in the city and left. This comes at a cost to firms who invest heavily in new hires only to see them abandon ship after a few years. Often their employer will not know why, since these conversations have not been a part of the relationship from the get-go.”

Apart from the career itself, there is also the socialising aspect. “A lot of socialisation takes place over drinks either in a pub, bar or a restaurant. You can definitely go to these places for a meal, but there is a different level of connection that happens when you drink together I guess.”

Dr. Suriyah Bi’s 2020 study on Muslim Women’s experiences of work and career development reveals that of the 425 women surveyed, almost half of them (47.2 percent) stated they had encountered Islamophobia and discrimination as a challenge in the workplace. “A major obstacle highlighted in the workplace was the alcohol culture, which dominated networking events in particular. Workplaces are urged to instill a culture where it is acceptable to network over non-alcoholic beverages. Workplaces are also encouraged to offer nuanced and tailored diversity and inclusion training to expose their workforce to the range of conscious and unconscious biases. Employers can also increase the accessibility of flexible working as an option for Muslim women. Employers are also urged to issue clear guidelines as to behaviours that constitute as Islamophobic, anti-Muslim, and/or racist.”

Anecdotes from this Independent Piece show how alcohol in a social setting creates a barrier when networking. For many Muslims, as 26-year-old trainee corporate lawyer Maha al Habib discloses, drinking is the primary way her team socialises: “I feel my manager is closer to my colleague because she regularly joins them for Friday night drinks whereas I don’t. I’m worried that my career progression will be impacted if I don’t join staff at the pub.”

And Maha’s concerns about her chances of promotion aren’t unsubstantiated according to Dr. Bi’s study which shows that over 84.2 per cent of British Muslim women were found to be actively engaged in the labour market, almost half of all participants were earning below the ONS’s average household income of £28,000.Independent writes, “Maha’s decision to skip hanging out with her colleagues on Friday night is costing her the chance to rise to the 8% of BME partners at large law firms.”

Legal and financial institutions need to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace culture that is more aware of religious sensitivities towards certain issues, Ibrahim argues. “I’m not saying they should stop drinking, that’s not realistic, what I’m saying is that socialising events could include a range of activities like sports or like a meal at a restaurant and they can have their drinking events. Yet it shouldn’t be all just drinking events. Organisations need to do more in order to create a healthy, diverse networking culture in industry. Things need to change because if a Muslim is not comfortable socialising in the ‘after-work’ drinks culture, they are deprived of the essential networking opportunities that come with such activities.”

[NOTE:The article came from TRT World’s Eyes on Discrimination (EOD) Centre, which monitors and reports on offences, hate crimes and discrimination on the basis of gender, race, ethnicity, national origin and religion, or other related social categories. We promote and encourage respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all without distinction as to race, sex, language or religion.]