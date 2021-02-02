Reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus in line with the long-established formula of federation is off the table in any future peace talks and any deal should be negotiated between two equal sovereign states, Turkey's foreign minister has said.

Negotiation on sovereign equality is required in resolving the Cyprus issue, “if there is sovereign equality, then there can be two states,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar in Lefkosia on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu said it would be pointless to keep rehashing the idea of a federated Cyprus made up of two separate zones, which has failed to produce any results over five decades of negotiations.

He said Greek Cypriots must come to terms with the “de facto situation” on the island and negotiate based on “sovereign equality” that would lead to a two-state deal.

He added that during the meetings in Crans Montana, both Turkey and the TRNC said these were “the final negotiations for the federation, we will not negotiate for the federation in the next period.”

Cavusoglu noted that the search for a solution on the Cyprus issue for 52 years has been unsuccessful due to the attitude of the Greek Cypriot side, which “does not want to share anything with the Turkish Cypriot people and with the TRNC.”

“There are already two communities on the island of Cyprus, two peoples, two states,” he added.

Pointing out negotiations through diplomacy for a permanent solution on the island, Cavusoglu said: “Since we have negotiated on something else during the talks so far, we have not come to a conclusion.”

Last month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he intends to convene a meeting with Cyprus parties in early March.

The planned informal 5+1 meeting without pre-conditions to allow the parties to see that there is a change in administration in Northern Cyprus, Guterres said during his first news conference in 2021.

'Fair share'

On the tension over the Eastern Mediterranean, Cavusoglu said that half of the issue would be solved if they can find a solution for sharing revenues of natural resources in Cyprus.

Cavusoglu added that the Greek Cypriot side does not want to share the revenues of hydrocarbon resources in the region.

He recalled that Turkey proposed the EU a multilateral conference on the Eastern Mediterranean.