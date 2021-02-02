A prototype of a SpaceX rocket, the company hopes will one day journey to Mars, has crashed in a fiery explosion as it tried to land upright after a test flight.

It was the second such explosion after the last prototype of Starship met a similar fate in December.

"We had again another great flight," said a SpaceX announcer on live footage that was broadcast online on Tuesday.

"We've just got to work on that landing a little bit," he added.

The company's founder Elon Musk was uncharacteristically quiet on social media, having announced the night before he was "Off Twitter for a while."

The stainless steel rocket dubbed SN9 was cleared for lift-off from Boca Chica, Texas by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which had earlier delayed granting authorisation after determining that SpaceX's last launch violated the terms of its license.

READ MORE:SpaceX launch marks a new era in the privatisation of space

Waiver drama

The rocket launched smoothly around 2030 GMT (3:30 PM local time) and progressively shut down its engines as it reached a height of 10 kilometres (six miles), then performed a series of test manoeuvres in a horizontal "belly flop" position.