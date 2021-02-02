BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
SpaceX Starship prototype rocket landing ends in fireball again
The prototype rocket, which was launched from Texas, landed with a deafening crash after it reached a height of 10 kilometres, the second such explosion following the last prototype of Starship failure in December.
SpaceX Starship prototype rocket landing ends in fireball again
The SpaceX Starship SN9 prototype rocket explodes after descending from a test flight in a still image from video in Boca Chica, Texas, US, on February 2, 2021. / Reuters
By Saim Kurubas
February 2, 2021

A prototype of a SpaceX rocket, the company hopes will one day journey to Mars, has crashed in a fiery explosion as it tried to land upright after a test flight.

It was the second such explosion after the last prototype of Starship met a similar fate in December.

"We had again another great flight," said a SpaceX announcer on live footage that was broadcast online on Tuesday.

"We've just got to work on that landing a little bit," he added.

The company's founder Elon Musk was uncharacteristically quiet on social media, having announced the night before he was "Off Twitter for a while."

The stainless steel rocket dubbed SN9 was cleared for lift-off from Boca Chica, Texas by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which had earlier delayed granting authorisation after determining that SpaceX's last launch violated the terms of its license.

READ MORE:SpaceX launch marks a new era in the privatisation of space

Waiver drama

The rocket launched smoothly around 2030 GMT (3:30 PM local time) and progressively shut down its engines as it reached a height of 10 kilometres (six miles), then performed a series of test manoeuvres in a horizontal "belly flop" position.

RECOMMENDED

It was when the rocket attempted to return to a vertical position for landing that the problems began, with the footage showing it came in much too fast and at a bad angle.

It landed with a deafening crash, and exploded into bright orange flames and a dust cloud, but the fire did not spread.

Tuesday's launch was delayed by several days over problems stemming from SpaceX's last Starship test on December 9, which also went up in flames.

SpaceX had sought a waiver to exceed the maximum allowable risk to the public of Starship SN8.

The FAA denied the request, but SpaceX went ahead anyway, landing the company in hot water.

The regulator denied SpaceX the opportunity to launch last week and asked them to carry out corrective actions, finally granting its approval Monday night.

The company hopes the reusable rocket system, which towers at 120 metres (394 feet), will one day carry crew and cargo to fly to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

READ MORE:Turkish president, SpaceX CEO discuss cooperation

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will not tolerate provocations in Eastern Mediterranean: President Erdogan
Blocking charities in Gaza means blocking life saving aid: EU commissioner
Bulgaria set to become 21st eurozone member in New Year despite public fears
Mali, Burkina Faso bar US citizens after Trump travel ban on West Africans
Iran prosecutor vows 'decisive' response against protesters as Mossad instigates unrest
'Palestine won't be forgotten' — Gaza rally planned in Istanbul on January 1
Russia, Ukraine trade drone attack accusations ahead of New Year’s Eve
Türkiye begins construction of space port in Somalia: Minister
Disney agrees to pay $10M to settle children’s privacy case: US Justice Department
Israel’s population growth dips below 1% for first time since 1948: study
Chinese ships 'withdrawing' after drills: Taiwan
Indonesia raises alert for Mount Bur Ni Telong volcano after spike in activity
Escalating insecurity pushes over 4,000 civilians to flee Sudan’s Kordofan: UN
US Justice Department to review 5.2M pages of Epstein files, document shows
Taiwan tech giant TSMC says started mass production of 'most advanced' 2nm chips