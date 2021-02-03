A Moscow court has jailed the Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexey Navalny for nearly three years, triggering fierce condemnation from the West and calls for his immediate release.

The court's decision to turn a 2014 suspended sentence into real jail time will see Navalny, a 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner who accuses the Kremlin of poisoning him last year, serve a lengthy prison term for the first time.

Britain, France, Germany, the United States and the European Union denounced the ruling as Moscow accused the West of interfering in its affairs.

Navalny's supporters called for more demonstrations over the decision, after thousands joined nationwide protests against his arrest over the last two weekends.

The case is presenting one of the most serious challenges to the Kremlin in years, with some in the West calling for new sanctions against Russia.

United States

"We reiterate our call for the Russian government to immediately and unconditionally release Mr. Navalny, as well as the hundreds of other Russian citizens wrongfully detained in recent weeks for exercising their rights, including the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"Today's perverse ruling, targeting the victim of a poisoning rather than those responsible, shows Russia is failing to meet the most basic commitments expected of any responsible member of the international community," said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

EU

European Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter, the sentencing of Alexey Navalny runs counter (to) Russia's international commitments on rule of law & fundamental freedoms. It goes against the verdict of ECHR, which ruled this case arbitrary and unreasonable. I call for his immediate release.

"Navalny should not have been arrested and tried in the first place because the criminal conviction that has served as a basis for today's custodial sentence had already been considered arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable by the European Court of Human Rights," Dinja Mijatovic, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement.

France

"The conviction of Alexey Navalny is unacceptable. A political disagreement is never a crime. We call for his immediate release. The respect for human rights such as democratic freedom are not negotiable," wrote French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter.