Turkey is an important NATO ally, the German defence minister has said, following a meeting with her Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar in the capital Berlin.

Akar and his delegation were greeted with military honours by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer at the headquarters of the German Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, where the two ministers discussed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation, international security issues, and the recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Turkey is, and will remain, an important NATO ally,” Kramp-Karrenbauer said after the talks, adding that today’s meeting can be interpreted as “a special, and a good signal” for the allies.

She underlined that Turkey has always been a reliable and close partner, and made significant contributions to Europe’s security.

“Both countries have a shared interest in maintaining stability in the southeastern flank of the NATO,” she stressed.

Akar, for his part, thanked his German counterpart for her hospitality and said they had very frank and constructive discussions on a number of important topics.

“We have had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues, both bilateral topics, and security and defence matters within the framework of NATO and the EU,” he said.

Turkey and Germany will take concrete steps in defense and security fields in the coming days, Akar said on Wednesday.

Akar’s remarks came a day after his meeting with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in Berlin.

Noting that the meeting with Kramp-Karrenbauer was “very constructive,” he said: “We have observed with great pleasure that we share similar opinions on many issues. I assess that some concrete steps will be taken especially in the fields of defense and security in the coming days as a result of this meeting.”

Akar added that Germany is among Turkey’s most important allies and partners in Europe’s security and politics, NATO, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Council of Europe, and economic institutions.

“We expect that our works will lead to positive results soon. Taking into consideration the meetings between our president and Chancellor [Angela] Merkel, I assume that it will be possible to carry out more constructive, positive, and productive work,” he continued.

He went on to say that Turkey has fulfilled all of its responsibilities to date and will continue to do so.