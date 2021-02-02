Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) announced on Sunday that it will make necessary changes to extend the longevity of the country's F-16 fighter jets from 8,000 hours to 12,000 hours.

“Structural upgrades of the F-16 Block 30 aircraft continue. In the project, 1,200-1,500 pieces of structural parts per aircraft are being renovated, and repair and replacement work are being carried out if necessary with body reinforcement,” the head of the SSB, Ismail Demir, said on his Twitter account.

He also said that TUSAS Engine Industries (TEI) is leading the project to increase the lifetime of the F-16 military aircrafts by 4,000 hours.

The F-16 upgrade is crucial for Ankara in light of the US sanctions that blocked the delivery of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey. Washington's approach towards Ankara has been inconsistent — sometimes warm and sometimes cold— ever since the Turkish defence ministry procured the Russian S-400 air defence systems.

Turkey has repeatedly said that if Washington had given its NATO ally the US-made Patriot air defence system, it wouldn't have turned to Moscow and bought the S-400 technology.

Turkey’s indigenous TF-X National Combat Aircraft (MMU) programme — a joint project by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and SSB — will be ready to realise its maiden flight by using a domestic engine in 2029.

Turkey, therefore, wants to extend the use of its current F-16 fighters until the date it will have its homegrown MMU, a fifth-generation jet with similar features to Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II. The TF-Xs could remain in service until the 2070s.

Turkey's next generation stealth fighter jet

The TAI TF-X Turkish fighter jets are set to combine the best of a stealth air-superiority fighter with additional ground attack capabilities and an impressive array of sensors, cutting-edge radar, networked drone control and hypersonic missile capacity.