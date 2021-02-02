US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has taken office with a majority in the Senate. In his first five days as secretary he has initiated dialogue with the foreign ministers of 23 different countries as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Joseph Borrell and African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

We clearly see that Blinken wants to implement a certain culture, and set an example for US foreign policy by working day and night. Blinken has pledged to restore global American leadership, and he highlighted that he will revitalise American diplomacy to advance US interests and values in the world as it is, not as it was - leading by example, and putting a premium on diplomacy with US allies.

At the secretary’s first press conference, he pointed out that serious steps will be taken in dealing with Russia, China, and Iran and in strengthening NATO. The press conference was also a good indicator as to what the Biden administration's foreign policy priorities are.

When I watched Secretary Anthony Blinken’s hearing, he was very confident during his Q&A with senators. Last week, his answer, and especially the phrase “so-called strategic partners,” for Turkey, a NATO Ally, raised eyebrows. His answer was in response to a question about Turkey from Senator Robert Menendez, who is in the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. In reality, I learned that Blinken, outside his public remarks, has made a more detailed explanation in writing regarding Turkey for the question and answer session for senators.

Here are Antony Blinken’s Turkey remarks in writing:

- Turkey is a tough ally. President Biden has vowed to bring Turkey’s violation of international law or commitments as a NATO ally to the agenda.

- Our administration also places importance on human rights and the rule of law.

- We have common interests in the fight against terrorism, ending the conflict in Syria, and ensuring regional stability. We will seek cooperation on common interests and enter into dialogue with Turkey to resolve disputes.

- More generally, it is important to keep Turkey facing west instead of them taking steps closer to Russia and other enemies.

- We will try to balance the differences in regional issues with efforts to keep Turkey at least broadly compatible with the transatlantic alliance.

There are four critical points in these explanations: being kept apart from Russia, common interests, loyalty to the transatlantic alliance, and the rule of law.