Hundreds of members of Myanmar’s Parliament have been under house arrest, confined to their government housing complex and guarded by soldiers a day after the military seized power in a coup and detained senior politicians including the country’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

One of the detained lawmakers said on Tuesday he and about 400 others spent a sleepless night, worried they might be taken away, but were otherwise OK.

They were able to speak with one another inside the compound and communicate to the outside by phone, but were not allowed to leave the housing complex in Naypyitaw, the capital.

He said Suu Kyi was not being held with them.

“We had to stay awake and be alert,” the lawmaker told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity out of concern for his safety.

He said police were inside the complex, where members of Suu Kyi’s party and various smaller parties were being held, and soldiers were outside it.

READ MORE: Myanmar army maintains firm control of country after coup

Public resistance

Scores of people in Myanmar's largest city honked car horns and banged on pots and pans on Tuesday evening in the first known public resistance to the coup.

What was initially planned to take place for just a few minutes extended to more than a quarter hour in several neighbourhoods of Yangon.

Shouts could be heard wishing Suu Kyi good health and calling for freedom.

“Beating a drum in Myanmar culture is like we are kicking out the devils,” said one participant who declined to give his name for fear of reprisals.

Several pro-democracy groups had asked people to make noise at 8 pm to show their opposition to the coup.

A senior politician and close confidante of Suu Kyi also urged citizens to defy the military through civil disobedience.

Military coup

The coup came the morning lawmakers had gathered in the capital for the opening of a new parliamentary session.

The military said the seizure was necessary in part because the government had not acted on the military’s claims of fraud in November’s elections — in which Suu Kyi’s ruling party won a majority of the parliamentary seats up for grabs — and claimed the takeover was legal under the constitution.

But the move was widely condemned abroad.

The coup highlights the extent to which the generals have ultimately maintained control in Myanmar, despite more than a decade of talk about democratic reforms.

Western countries had greeted the move toward democracy enthusiastically, removing sanctions they had in place for years.

READ MORE: Explained: the coup in Myanmar and its political ramifications

Yangon airport closed

Myanmar closed its international airport in Yangon, its main gateway to and from the outside world, the airport's manager said, following a military takeover of the country.

Yangon airport manager Phone Myint told Reuters the airport had closed until May but gave no exact date.

The Myanmar Times newspaper reported permission to land and take off had been revoked for all flights, including relief flights, until 23:59 of May 31.

Phone and internet shutdowns

Offline messaging app Bridgefy said it was downloaded more than 600,000 times in a few hours in Myanmar, after the country's military seized power on Monday and temporarily disrupted internet traffic.

The Mexico-based startup, which gained popularity during Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests in 2020, tweeted that it hoped people in Myanmar would find its app "useful during tough times."

After the country's democratically elected leaders were arrested, phone and internet connections were disrupted in the main city Yangon and the capital Naypyitaw and some other parts of the country.

Communications had been restored by late Monday but, in social media posts seen by Reuters, activists in Myanmar encouraged the download of Bridgefy as a solution to possible further shutdowns.

READ MORE: Return of military rule smashes locals’ hopes for democracy in Myanmar