Chinese police have arrested more than 80 suspected members of a criminal group that was manufacturing and selling fake Covid-19 vaccines, including to other countries.

Police in Beijing and in Jiangsu and Shandong provinces broke up the group led by a suspect surnamed Kong that was producing the fake vaccines, which consisted of a simple saline solution, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The vaccines were sold in China and to other countries, although it was unclear which ones. The group had been active since last September, according to state media.

“China has already reported the situation to the relevant countries,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing Tuesday.

READ MORE: WHO experts probe China market in search of virus clues

Combatting counterfeit vaccines

“The Chinese government highly values vaccine safety and will continue to take efforts to strictly prosecute any counterfeits, fake sales and illegal business, and other related actions that involve vaccines," Wang said.

"At the same time, China will strengthen our law enforcement cooperation with the relevant countries, to earnestly prevent the spread of this type of illegal and criminal action.”

He did not offer further details.

READ MORE: WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that had first virus patients

Covid-19 vaccine trust