Myanmar’s generals have appeared in firm control a day after a surgical coup that saw leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained, as they offered silence to a barrage of global condemnation.

In its first move, the army dismissed 24 ministers and their deputies and 11 replacements were made.

Military-owned Myawaddy TV announced that the military administration unseated the ministers in the government of former President Win Myint and the 11 new ministers were appointed in the first phase.

The new appointments included the portfolios for treasury, health, information, foreign affairs, defense, border security and internal affairs, according to the announcement.

Yangon

There were few signs of extra security on the streets of Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city and commercial capital, indicating the military's comfort levels as they faced no mass protests.

"We want to go out to show our dissatisfaction," a taxi driver told AFP early Tuesday morning.

"But Amay Suu (Mother Suu) is in their hands. We cannot do much but stay quietly at this moment."

The military staged its lightning coup on Monday, arresting Suu Kyi and other leaders from her National League for Democracy (NLD) party just ahead of a schedule resumption of parliament.

The military justified its seizure of power by alleging widespread fraud in elections held three months ago that the NLD won in a landslide.

But US President Joe Biden led the chorus of global outrage, calling for a quick restoration of democracy and warning that Washington could reimpose sanctions.

"The international community should come together in one voice to press the Burmese military to immediately relinquish the power they have seized," Biden said, referring to Myanmar by its former name.

"The United States is taking note of those who stand with the people of Burma in this difficult hour."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the European Union and Australia were among others to condemn the coup. Britain summoned Myanmar's envoy in formal protest.

But China declined to criticise anyone, instead calling for all sides to "resolve differences".

The United Nations Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting on the situation for Tuesday.

READ MORE:Myanmar military coup condemned around the world

Detained before dawn

Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were detained in the capital Naypyidaw before dawn on Monday, party spokesman Myo Nyunt told AFP before communications with him were cut off.

The military sealed off roads around Naypyidaw with troops, trucks and armoured personnel carriers. Military helicopters flew across the city.

Internet across the country was also severely disrupted during the day, and banks were briefly closed but the Myanmar Banks Association said they would reopen Tuesday.

By nightfall on Monday the military had appeared to pull off a successful coup with no uprising against them, and the NLD muted for now.