A nine-year-old girl was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by police in the US city of Rochester, sparking new outrage over excesses committed by the country's law enforcement.

Deputy Police Chief Andre Anderson said on Sunday the girl, who has not been named, had been suffering from a serious mental health emergency, reportedly threatening to take her own life and that of her mother.

Officers called to the scene on Friday eventually responded by handcuffing her, before trying to force her into a car and pepper-spraying her when she resisted, body cam videos released by the city's police force showed.

Footage of police violence against African Americans, including the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, sparked a summer of protests across the US against racial injustice and police brutality last year.

The ethnicity of the young girl in the Rochester incident has not been disclosed.

Rochester police on Saturday said they were "required" to use handcuffs and the irritant against the girl for her own safety.

READ MORE: Why police brutality persists in the US

Rochester officers suspended

The city of Rochester has suspended police officers seen in body-camera videos spraying a chemical “irritant” in the face of a distraught and handcuffed 9-year-old girl, officials also announced on Monday.

The city did not specify how many officers were suspended. The suspensions will last at least until an internal police investigation is completed.

Mayor Lovely Warren met with the interim police chief, Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, before announcing the disciplinary action.

“What happened Friday was simply horrible, and has rightly outraged all of our community,” Warren said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, state law and union contract prevents me from taking more immediate and serious action."

New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Monday her office was “looking into” what happened.

She called the incident “deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable.”

READ MORE: Why does US police brutality resonate with minorities in France?