Firefighters in Western Australia battled gusty winds and high temperatures on Tuesday as they fought a bushfire that has scorched thousands of hectares of land, raging out of control to ravage more than 30 homes.

Television broadcast images of air tankers, laden with thousands of litres of water or fire retardant, flying over the flames, spread across more than 7,000 hectares, about 40 km from the state capital of Perth.

"Right now, Western Australia is battling two different kinds of emergencies - a dangerous fire emergency and a Covid-19 lockdown emergency," said its premier, Mark McGowan.

Perth has been locked down for five days after a coronavirus infection was detected on Sunday. But Tuesday was the state's second straight day with no new infections, allaying fears of a fresh outbreak.