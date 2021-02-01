Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group has said its fighters have shot down an Israeli drone over a southern village near the border with Israel. The Israeli military did not confirm the shoot-down but said a drone had crashed on Lebanese territory.

Tensions in the region have been rising over the past months amid Israeli air strikes on Iran-backed fighters in neighbouring Syria. Hezbollah has also vowed to respond for the killing of one of its fighters in an Israeli strike in Syria last year.

Hezbollah’sAl Manar TV said on Monday the drone was shot down after it entered Lebanon’s air space and crashed in the village of Blida, near the border with Israel.

Hezbollah fighters now have the unmanned aircraft, the report said.

READ MORE:Explosions reported in Syria's Masyaf after Israeli jets fly over Beirut

Intensified low-flying warplanes