In recent days, Israel has threatened Iran with military action over their nuclear facilities, adding to the string of Israeli efforts to curtail President Joe Biden’s hopes of diplomacy with Iran.

Israel’s military chief Aviv Kochavi recently said that he is preparing Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities if necessary, and expressed his discontent with Biden’s intentions to return to the Iran nuclear deal.

Kochavi’s statement is not the first warning of this kind from Israel. Only weeks ago, Tzachi Hanegbi, an ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, made similar threats.

Iranian officials have dismissed these as ‘psychological warfare’.

Reza Nasri, an international lawyer and foreign policy analyst, told TRT World, “As far as Iran's concerned, Israel's military threats are not significant from an ‘operational’ standpoint. They don't make sense from a strategic perspective either”.

“Any attack on Iran's nuclear facilities would not only cause Iran and the so-called ‘Axis of Resistance’ to retaliate in a significant manner on Israeli territory but it would prompt Iran to revise its current defence doctrine - which currently calls for operating within the non-proliferation regime - to withdraw from the NPT and pursue nuclear armament. So, it would be very unwise for Israel to provoke Iran in such a manner” Nasri adds.

Recent military warnings by Israel are perceived to be a part of a framework to deter Biden from re-entering the Iran nuclear deal.

Nazri says, “These threats are not really addressed to Iran. Rather, they're addressed to the Biden administration”.

Reza Nasri told TRT World the purpose behind these menaces are to send a “strong signal that Israel would know no boundaries” when it comes to opposing the deal.

Israel’s military threats indicate wider implications for the peace and stability of the region.

“Netanyahu is telling president Biden that Israel would not hesitate to drag the U.S and the entire region into another war if Washington engages in any kind of rapprochement with Iran” Nasri adds.

While the international community welcomed the 2015 deal, Israel and critics of the project questioned Iran’s commitment, arguing that the agreement permits Iran to weaponise their atomic programme.

Iran, however, has denied claims that they are developing a nuclear weapon.

Israel’s early work under Obama and Trump

Israel’s efforts to intervene and halt U.S. nuclear diplomacy with Iran is not a new phenomenon.

Speaking to TRT World, Iran and Middle East analyst Sina Toossi says Prime Minister Netanyahu “did everything in his power to prevent the deal from materializing” during former President Barack Obama’s presidency.

After years of intensive negotiations and Israel’s efforts to curtail them, in July 2015 the Iran nuclear deal came to life – it was formally known as the ‘Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action’ (JCPOA).

Toossi called it a “historic defeat” for Israel’s lobby in Washington.

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal was welcomed by the international community, however, former U.S. President Donald Trump labelled it as “one of the worst deals” in history.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump threatened to abandon the diplomatic project.

Toossi describes Trump’s rise to have “greatly changed Israel's fortunes”.

“Netanyahu decisively influenced Trump and his policies towards Iran and the Middle East, effectively getting carte blanche from the U.S. president” he says.

In 2018, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal and crippled the Iranian economy with sanctions.

Biden described Trump as acting “recklessly”. In an op-ed for CNN, he wrote: “If Iran returns to strict compliance with the nuclear deal, the United States would rejoin the agreement as a starting point for follow-on negotiations”.

The question of ‘returning to compliance’

Iran announced that it was beginning to enrich uranium by up to 20 percent, significantly higher than the 3.5 percent permitted under the nuclear deal. Iran began to lift the restraints after Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.