Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s government resorted to censoring some 250 Indian accounts and tweets associated with farmers’ protests, for more than 12 hours on Monday.

The Twitter suspensions, applied to only viewers based in India, were the result of a legal demand to Twitter by the Indian government, came after a slew of Indian journalists faced a crackdown by authorities for reporting on allegations linked to protests that took place on January 26.

According to ANI, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) directed Twitter to block the accounts which were using the #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide hashtag and “making fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets on January 30”.

Accounts withheld included investigative magazine The Caravan, which often publishes content critical of the government; Kisan Ekta Morcha (Farmers’ Unity Front), an account with over 170,000 followers; Tractor to Twitter, which has more than 42,000 followers; writers and activists Hansraj Meena, Sandeep Choudhury, Sanjukta Basu, Mohammad Asif Khan, and former lawmaker MD Salim.

After blockages drew extensive condemnation online, Twitter unblocked all the accounts late on Monday.

There was no public explanation or detail of the legal demand from the government. A Twitter statement on “country-withheld content” said suspensions of accounts or content was routine, arguing “many countries have laws that may apply to tweets and Twitter account content”.

Indian government supporters claim accounts of news sites, activists and actors – which have shared content criticising the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – sought to foment violence amid the ongoing farmer protests.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November 2020, demanding that the government withdraw agricultural reform bills passed in September.

The mass agitation has transformed into the greatest challenge to the BJP government’s authority to date.

Demonstrations turned violent last week on India’s Republic Day, when riot police were sent in to quash protesters in Delhi who breached barricades and stormed the historic Red Fort. A 25-year-old demonstrator Navneet Singh was killed amid the violence and hundreds were injured.

Delhi police claimed that Singh died in an accident when his tractor overturned. Photographic and video footage of Singh’s body and a postmortem report, however, indicated he suffered an injury consistent with one fatal gunshot wound through the head.

In a bid to control the narrative, critics say that the cover up of the farmer’s death has led to criminal charges being filed against anyone who challenges the official government account.

Baseless crackdown