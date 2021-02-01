There was panic-buying of food, military roadblocks in the capital Naypyidaw and a triumphant pro-army rally in Yangon in the hours after a coup in Myanmar.

But there was also quiet anger simmering among those whose hopes for the country's democratic future have been stolen.

"It's extremely upsetting – I don't want the coup," said a 64-year-old Burmese man in Hlaing township, standing with a crowd outside a grocery stall.

"I have seen many transitions in this country and I was looking forward to a better future," he added, declining to provide a name for fear of repercussions.

A putsch had been expected for days, yet when it came it left Myanmar stunned – with roads to its main international airport blocked and communications cut – a country once more isolated from a world it only rejoined a decade ago.

The military detained de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi early on Monday – hours before a newly elected parliament dominated by her NLD party was expected to take its seats for the first time since November polls.

By 8:30 am (0200 GMT), a state of emergency was announced and former general Myint Swe appointed acting president – sinking the country back into direct military rule after barely a decade-long experiment with democracy.

Fear spread as internet and mobile services were pulled by authorities across the country.

In Yangon, Myanmar's commercial capital, people rushed to their neighbourhood grocery stores to stock up on rice, oil and instant noodles as banks were temporarily closed by the communications freeze.

But aside from police, uniformed men were few and far between in the city, and no blood was shed.

The guns, tanks and helicopters were further north around Naypyidaw, where armoured vehicles blocked off major roads leading to parliament.

READ MORE: Myanmar military coup condemned by world leaders

'An act of injustice'

Suu Kyi's party won over 80 percent of parliamentary seats available – a seemingly unacceptable number to a military that still held key government posts, retained power overall defence and security decisions, and had 25 percent of seats ring-fenced for them.