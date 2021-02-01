The protests that erupted in Russia over the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on January 17 was curbed with brute force. The Russian police detained more than 5,000 people who demanded Navalny's release.

Navalny was detained at the airport soon after landing in Moscow from Germany, where he had been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning since last summer.

"I understand that I live in a totally lawless state. In a police state, with no independent courts. In a country ruled by corruption. I would like to live differently,” a protester said.

Navalny also accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering his murder, a charge Kremlin denies.

In the past decade, Russia has been witnessing the systematic and violent repression of peaceful protests as well as elimination of opposition figures through the Kremlin controlled judicial system and alleged assassinations.

How Putin strengthens his anti-democratic power

In nearly a decade long post-Soviet era, Russia went through some democratic reforms which enabled pluralism in media, competitive elections, and freedom for political life and NGOs.

The democratisation efforts continued under former Russian President Boris Yeltsin who governed the country from 1991 to 1999.

During this period not only civil society had democratised but also competitive elections were secured for regional governors.

With the arrival of some degree of democracy, the country's politics diversified too, with new political actors and operators emerging along with a civil society and dozens of powerful oligarchs.

In 2000, as Putin became Russia's president, political freedoms started to wane at both national and regional levels.

As the first step of his centralisation of power, Putin brought three big television channels, RTR, ORT, and NTV, under his control.

He also seized Boris Berezovsky’s ORT and forced him to flee to London in 2000.

One of the most effective oligarchs, Vladimir Gusinsky, the owner of NTV and a banking empire, tried to resist Putin’s takeover of his media channel. However, he was accused of money laundering and was forced into exile. He lost not only NTV but also Segodnya newspaper and Itogi, a news magazine.

By 2021, the Kremlin controls all the major national television networks.

Eroding autonomy of regional power centers

Putin created seven supraregional districts which are now controlled by the Kremlin. He appointed former generals and the KGB officials.

The autonomy of regional governments was eroded by the new "super" governors who took over “all the federal agencies in their jurisdiction” which used to belong to regional governments in the Yeltsin era.

Putin’s political soldiers have threatened regional leaders into subjugation and undermined their power and autonomy in time.

Putin removed elected governors and heads of regional legislatures from the seats in the upper house of Russian parliament, the Federation Council, by appointing his loyal representatives to their positions.