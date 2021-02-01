In Europe, there is an eerie sense of deja vu. When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit Europe in February last year, neighbouring countries quickly closed their borders to each other and started hoarding medical supplies.

Talk of unity, common camaraderie and equity between member states quickly gave way to beggar thy neighbour policies.

The President of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, vowed that this time around it would be different. In December last year, she welcomed the rollout of the vaccine as a “touching moment of unity.”

Fast forward to January 2021 and there is increasing acrimony in the European Union (EU) at the lacklustre speed with which vaccines are being rolled out.

This time, the EU Commission has been accused by member states of being too slow in ordering the necessary amount of vaccines needed by member states.

As political pressure inside the bloc mounts, politicians are looking for ways to explain why the bloc is struggling to vaccinate its people while other countries are racing ahead.

Germany has even sought to bypass the EU in a bid to secure additional vaccines for its citizens fearing the political consequences of a rising death toll. Similarly, Hungary has broken ranks and purchased 2 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

So far, the best performing EU country, Denmark, has managed to vaccinate a paltry 4.2 people per 100. Contrast that to Israel which has vaccinated almost 55 people per 100 or the United Kingdom with 13.

Even the United States, which has mishandled the pandemic at every turn, resulting in the country having the highest death and infection rate in the world, has managed to roll out the vaccine to 8 people per 100 to the EU’s meagre 2.6.

The EU’s response thus far has been two-pronged. Firstly it has sought to blame the pharmaceutical companies for failing to meet their production targets.

Second, as the UK has successfully ploughed ahead vaccinating almost 10 million citizens, the EU has looked to blame the British headquartered Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca for prioritising the UK market over the EU.

The dispute has resulted in political acrimony on both sides of the Channel and perhaps unsurprisingly, nationalist flickers are re-emerging between European countries.

On Friday last week, Brussels imposed export controls on vaccines produced in the EU. The EU framed the move as a transparency measure to see where vaccines are going.

In reality, it looked like a targeted export ban aimed at the UK. The EU exempted dozens of countries from export control, unsurprisingly the UK was left off the list.

Some UK politicians called the EU export ban an “incredible act of hostility.” The office of the British Prime Minister warned the EU that “as a friend and ally”, it should not seek to disrupt the UK’s vaccination program.

Increasingly there is a chorus of voices suggesting that the EU has only itself to blame for the slow rollout. It ordered vaccines too late and when it did finally sign the contracts, it ordered too few.

In targeting the UK as a potential source for its problems, the EU has resorted to what the head of the World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, recently warned against: "vaccine nationalism."

There was a "real danger that the very tools that could help to end the pandemic - vaccines - may exacerbate" inequality around the world, said Ghebreyesus.

Further afield, outside of the EU, vaccine inequality presents an all together different challenge.

Israel, the vaccine success story?