At least nine people were killed in a weekend attack at a hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

Security forces ended the assault by al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab terrorists early on Monday, a police spokesman said.

A suicide car bomb exploded early on Sunday evening and was followed by a shootout between al Shabaab and security forces at the Hotel Afrik.

"The operation is over now. Nine people including four attackers died and over 10 civilians were injured. There is no electricity," Sadik Ali, told reporters from the scene and via Facebook.

