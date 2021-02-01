Remittances, the money sent home by migrant workers, are an important and under-acknowledged aspect of the global economy, giving poor families a lifeline and helping to prop up cash-strapped developing economies.

These transfers account for more than 5 percent of GDP in at least 60 low and middle income countries. Pakistan is one of them. Remittances to the South Asian nation rose from over 5 percent of GDP in 2009 to almost 8 percent in 2019, according to the World Bank.

This money has helped bolster the country’s depleted foreign currency reserves and mitigate recurrent balance of payments problems caused, in part, by chronically weak exports and a reliance on imported fuel.

In 2019 the situation spiralled out of control when twin fiscal and current account deficits forced prime minister Imran Khan to seek a $6 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

When the coronavirus spread last year and countries across the world went into lockdown, remittances were widely expected to drop precipitously as economies crashed and migrants lost their jobs.

At the same time, energy prices nosedived to unprecedented lows, hammering oil-producing states like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which are believed to host around 2.5 million and 1.5 million Pakistanis, respectively.

And, indeed, remittances did decline for many recipient countries in April-May 2020. In India, for example, they fell by 10 percent. But, surprisingly, Pakistan experienced an increase in this period.

The rest of the year saw a further uptick. From July to December, 2020, the country received more than $14 billion in remittances, a rise of almost 25 percent on the same period in 2019, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE accounting for about half of the total.

These inflows have helped stabilise Pakistan’s economy, which registered a current account surplus for five months in a row from July to November and saw its foreign exchange reserves surge to the highest level in years.

Transfers might have spiked initially because workers lost jobs in the spring and off-loaded their savings before moving back to Pakistan. However, remittances have continued to increase throughout the year, pointing to other factors.

Moving parts

“The initial hypothesis was that workers were coming back and transferring their savings, which is why there was a spike,” according to Uzair Younus, a Visiting Senior Policy Analyst at the United States Institute of Peace and host of the podcast Pakistonomy.

“But the numbers continue to be strong, leading some to talk about the fact that this is due to informal channels being closed due to a decline in travel,” Younus told TRT World.

Travel restrictions have prevented workers from carrying remittances by hand, forcing them to send money via banks, money transfer operators or mobile platforms. The funds are therefore registered, leading to an increase in the official statistics.

“A lot of people are using digital means to send money to Pakistan,” said Samiullah Tariq, head of research and development at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company. Expatriates are increasingly using digital apps like Xoom, which are “cheaper and much more convenient” than going to the bank or delivering money by hand, Tariq told TRT World.

According to the World Bank’s Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (KNOMAD), in its latest Migration and Development Brief, “The negative impact of the COVID-19–induced global economic slowdown has been somewhat countered by the diversion of remittances from informal to formal channels.”

Anti-money laundering efforts by Pakistan’s government may also explain the increase, according to Samiullah Tariq. Eager to comply with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements, Islamabad has cracked down on the informal hawala system. “That has also contributed towards usage of official channels to transfer money,” Tariq told TRT World.

The increase in remittances is, in this sense, artificial, as the actual funds being transferred remain the same, regardless of whether they are carried by hand or sent electronically. But, according to Uzair Younus, “the economic stability metrics take into account official and formal flows. Which is why a redirection into formal channels is an important shift that does have an impact on overall stability.”

The World Bank also attributes the increase to the so-called ‘Hajj effect’ – “Pakistani migrants remitting home the money saved for pilgrimage to Mecca due to a sharp reduction in the number of Hajj visas to contain the pandemic.”

Migrants had funds at their disposal that would ordinarily have been spent on pilgrimage, enabling them to send more money back to Pakistan.

Exchange rate dynamics may be a factor, too, according to a new report by Oxford Economics. Pakistan’s rupee depreciated strongly against the US dollar in 2020. Remittances from the Gulf are often made in local currencies, which are pegged to the dollar. This money can therefore be exchanged for more rupees than would have been the case before the pandemic, attracting higher inflows.

There is another possible explanation. “The increase in remittances from Pakistani workers in the Gulf and elsewhere can be explained by the increase in demand for workers in e-commerce and other industries which benefited from the pandemic,” said Donghyun Park, a principal economist at the Asian Development Bank, speaking to TRT World in his personal capacity.

Businesses have been closed by lockdowns, leading to a boom in online shopping and home delivery. Locals have been reluctant to work in logistics and distribution, due to fear of infection, so migrant workers “stepped in to fill the void,” Park told TRT World.

The Pakistani government has also offered tax incentives to boost remittances, cutting withholding tax on bank transfers in July 2020. “The government’s efforts to attract remittances and migrants’ savings through tax incentives may be working, although these are yet to be evaluated,” according to the World Bank’s latest migration brief.