January 31 was the commemoration of the 22nd death anniversary of legendary singer-songwriter and TV personality Baris Manco, a figure adored by Turks of all ages and music fans around the world.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all events in his memory are being held online.

“However, the traditional Baris Manco ferry will make its voyage as it makes on the first Sunday of February every year, if God wills, but without any passengers this year,” Manco's son Dogukan told Anadolu Agency.

“We will be broadcasting it live on the [verified] Baris Manco Instagram account.”

A pioneer in the genre of Anadolu (Anatolian) rock that took off in the 1970s, Manco was arguably the most decorated and influential Turkish artist of all-time, known for his charismatic persona, flamboyant jewellery, flowing locks and iconic horseshoe moustache.

In a prolific career that spanned four decades in which he composed over 200 songs, Manco was also a prominent TV host and traveller that translated his celebrity to become a cultural ambassador for Turkey on the global stage.

The moustachioed face of Anatolian rock

Born on January 2, 1943 in Uskudar on the Asian side of Istanbul, Manco’s parents decided to name him Baris (Turkish for “peace”) to celebrate the end of the Second World War. (He was allegedly the first person in Turkey to have that name.)

He received his early education at Galatasaray High School and graduated from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Belgium in 1969 where he studied graphic and textile design.

His interest in music began while at high school where he formed a band Kafadarlar (“Buddies”), before recording his first single in the early 1960s with his next band, Harmoniler (“The Harmonies”).

Inspired by western artists from the 1960s psychedelic era such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and King Crimson, Manco soon became a leader in the Anatolian rock movement, which fused western rock and Turkish folk music.

The genesis of the genre can be seen as belonging to the wider wave of global pop which took place from the late 1950s to the 1980s. The popularity of Anatolian rock (used interchangeably with ‘Anatolian pop’) rose in the 1970s alongside big names like Manco, Erkin Koray, Cem Karaca, Selda Bagcan, and Mogallar (a band that Manco also founded).

An early instance of this sonic hybrid was on Manco’s track ‘Dereboyu Kavaklar’: performed on an electric Turkish saz combined with electric guitar, with Turkish lyrics and melodies spiked with Western tones – not to mention the band’s psychedelic-inspired fashion sense.

Manco’s first hit single, Daglar Daglar (“Mountains, Mountains”), was recorded in 1970 and went on to sell more than 700,000 copies. He then went on to form the legendary Kurtalan Ekspres in 1972 – named after a train that leaves Istanbul’s Haydarpasa train station every evening for a three-day journey to the south-eastern town of Kurtalan – which he led until his death.

One of the definitive examples of the Anatolian rock genre can be heard on Manco’s spaced-out experimental 1975 debut titled ‘2023’, drenched with funky guitar and novelty electronic sound effects combed through Manco’s brooding Turkish lyrics.

Conceptually, the album is about the first one hundred years of the Turkish Republic as viewed by someone in the year 2023. Along with Erkin Koray’s ‘Elektronik Turkuler’, 2023 is widely considered to be the era’s defining Turkish album.