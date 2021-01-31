A member of the Afghan government's peace negotiating team warned the Taliban that if they don't resume peace talks in Qatar soon, the government could recall the team before a deal is reached.

Government negotiator Rasul Talib said on Sunday in a news conference that the team is waiting for the return of the Taliban leadership to Doha, where the second round of peace talks began this month but has made little progress.

He asked the Taliban to “stop spreading baseless remarks" and return to the negotiating table, adding “The Taliban does not have the guts for peace, they are spreading nonsense around.”

US to review peace deal

There was no immediate response from the Taliban.

Talib's comments came as the Taliban leadership has recently been in Iran and Russia for discussions on the negotiations, and as President Joe Biden's new administration has said it plans to review the peace agreement signed last February between the US and the Taliban.

The Pentagon said last week that the Taliban’s refusal to meet commitments to reduce violence in Afghanistan is raising questions about whether all US troops will be able to leave by May as required under the peace deal.

Following discussions in Moscow on Friday, the head of the Taliban delegation, Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanikzai, said the group expects the US to fulfill its pledge to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan by May.