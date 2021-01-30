TÜRKİYE
Car bomb attack kills several civilians in Syria's Afrin
At least six civilians were killed and 25 others wounded in the attack for which no group has claimed immediate responsibility.
Damaged vehicles are seen after a bomb-laden vehicle exploded in northern Syria's Afrin on January 30, 2021. / AA
Saliha ErenSaliha Eren
January 30, 2021

At least six civilians have been killed in a bomb blast in northwestern Syria, according to local sources.

Some 25 more people were wounded when a vehicle packed with explosives blew up at an industrial site in Afrin district on Saturday, the sources said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, but security forces believe it may have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group.

Afrin was largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists in 2018 through Turkey’s anti-terror offensive Operation Olive Branch, but the terror group still has sleeper cells.

READ MORE:The global community must do more to rid Afrin of terrorists

Decades-long terror campaign

YPG/PKK terrorists continue to carry out attacks but do not claim responsibility when they end up harming civilians, according to local security sources.

The terror group, attacking from Syria’s adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often targets Jarabulus, Azaz, Afrin, and Al Bab.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

READ MORE:Exclusive: PKK/YPG conscripting minors as it struggles with recruitment

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

READ MORE:Will the US stop its support for the YPG-PKK ?

SOURCE:AA
