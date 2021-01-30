At least six civilians have been killed in a bomb blast in northwestern Syria, according to local sources.

Some 25 more people were wounded when a vehicle packed with explosives blew up at an industrial site in Afrin district on Saturday, the sources said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, but security forces believe it may have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group.

Afrin was largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists in 2018 through Turkey’s anti-terror offensive Operation Olive Branch, but the terror group still has sleeper cells.

READ MORE:The global community must do more to rid Afrin of terrorists

Decades-long terror campaign