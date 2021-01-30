A Japanese woman who has said she hid her mother's corpse in a freezer in her apartment for a decade told police she feared eviction if the death was discovered, media reported.

Police told AFP that Yumi Yoshino, 48, was held "on suspicion of abandoning and hiding a female body" found on Wednesday inside the freezer in a Tokyo apartment.

Yoshino said she hid the body 10 years ago because she "didn't want to move out" of the home she shared with her mother, after finding her dead, local media reported, citing unnamed police sources.

