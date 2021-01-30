Turkey has brought home three sailors who survived a pirate attack on a container ship in the Gulf of Guinea.

Furkan Yaren, Ilhan Suha Tatligul and Bahadir Yesilalan had flown home to Turkey from Gabon.

Yaren told reporters after his arrival that he injured his leg during the attack.

"We started to wait for help by closing the safety gates. Then they separated us. I don't remember how many people they were. They took our friends. We moved the ship to a safe point.

We gave the necessary information to authorities. We lost a friend and we are so sorry," said Yaren.

"I'm so glad to be reunited with my family," he added.

He thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu for getting involved.

Helm station

Tatligul said they locked themselves in the helm station during the attack and the pirates shot at the doors.

"They hit the doors with a sledgehammer for hours. They kept trying for six, seven hours. At that time, our Azerbaijani colleague died. I fell from a height and was slightly injured. Then they took our other colleagues. They didn't take me because they couldn't find me. Then they fled, leaving two wounded.