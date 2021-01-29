The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria has voiced deep frustration that the Syrian Constitutional Committee failed to start drafting a new charter at its latest session after the regime delegation rejected proposals.

The committee, comprising representatives of Syria's regime, opposition and civil society, has a mandate to draw up a new constitution leading to UN-supervised elections. This week in Geneva it held its fifth session since October 2019.

Representatives of the regime leader Bashar al Assad rejected proposals by the Syrian opposition as well as the envoy's own ideas for moving the process forward, Geir Pedersen said.

"I told the 45 members of the drafting body that we can't continue like this, that the week has been a disappointment," Pedersen told a news conference.

Pedersen said he hoped to go to Damascus soon to discuss resolving the issue and would hold talks with other parties.

Stalemate