The Turkish defence minister has announced the completion of the construction of the Turkish-Russian joint monitoring centre in Upper Karabakh, saying it will become operational as of Saturday.

Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday that he has discussed matters of defence and security with his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov over the phone.

Akar recalled a memorandum of understanding to set up a joint centre to monitor the peace deal on Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation was signed with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu on November 11, 2020.

"The works on establishing the joint center has been completed. The joint center, where Turkish and Russian soldiers are to operate, will start its activities tomorrow," he said.

Noting that the latest developments were discussed with Hasanov, Akar said, "We believe that the joint centre, where one general and 38 of our staff are to operate, will make great contributions to the continuity of the ceasefire and to ensuring peace and stability in the region."

Akar vowed to continue to defend the rights of Azerbaijani people, and said, "We [Turkey] have sided with our Azerbaijani brothers/sisters in line with the concept of one nation and two states, and we will continue to do so."

READ MORE:Azerbaijan must seek a solution for Russian troops on its territory