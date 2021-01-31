WORLD
3 MIN READ
'The Animals' guitarist Hilton Valentine dies aged 77
The band was best known for its 1964 hit House of the Rising Sun, which rose to the top of the charts in both Britain and the United States.
'The Animals' guitarist Hilton Valentine dies aged 77
FILE PHOTO: Hilton Valentine, a founding member and guitarist for the British 60s pop group The Animals.
Saliha ErenSaliha Eren
January 31, 2021

Hilton Valentine, a founding member and original guitarist for the British 60s pop group The Animals, has died at the age of 77, the band's record label said.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to @HiltonValentine's family and friends on his passing ... at the age of 77," the label ABKCO Music, posted on Twitter.

"Valentine was a pioneering guitar player influencing the sound of rock and roll for decades to come," it added in a statement on Friday.

The band was best known for its 1964 hit House of the Rising Sun, which rose to the top of the charts in both Britain and the United States.

READ MORE: UK music festivals facing 'existential crisis' due to Covid-19

RECOMMENDED

Born in North Shields, northeast England, Valentine formed The Animals with singer Eric Burdon, bass player Chas Chandler, organist Alan Price and drummer John Steel in 1963.

The band went on to have a number of other hits including Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood and We Gotta Get Out Of This Place.

The original members drifted apart towards the end of the 1960s and Valentine later produced the solo album All In Your Head.

Burdon paid tribute to the guitarist who wrote the the iconic opening riff of House of the Rising Sun.

"The opening opus of Rising Sun will never sound the same," Burdon wrote on Instagram. "You didn't just play it, you lived it! Heartbroken by the sudden news of Hilton's passing.

"We had great times together, Geordie lad. From the North Shields to the entire world...Rock In Peace."

READ MORE:Gerry Marsden, singer of 'You'll Never Walk Alone,' dies at 78

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Guinea junta leader Doumbouya heading for outright presidential win
Polish farmers protest nationwide over EU–Mercosur trade agreement
US targets Iran–Venezuela drone ties with fresh sanctions
Ukraine in talks with Trump over possible US troop deployment: Zelenskyy
UK, France, Canada and others voice alarm over 'catastrophic' Gaza situation
Bank heist in Germany nets about $35M in cash, valuables: police
Türkiye rebuffs Israel's Somaliland move, vows closer energy and security cooperation with Somalia
Turkish foodies' top picks in 2025: doner, lahmacun and simit
Russia deploys its newest Oreshnik missile system on combat duty in Belarus
Iran vows 'harsh' retaliation after US nuclear threat
Yemen's STC rejects deadline for pullout of UAE forces
Mass protests erupt in Somalia over Israel's recognition of Somaliland
Malaysian ex-premier Najib challenges 15-year prison term in corruption case
UAE denies Saudi accusations of fuelling Yemen conflict
Ukraine peace deal possible within weeks: Poland's Tusk