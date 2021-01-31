Russian police have so far detained over 5,000 people at rallies across the country in support of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, according to the OVD-Info monitoring group.

His wife Yulia Navalnaya has also been detained, Navalny's allies said on social media.

The rallies are part of a campaign to win the release of President Vladimir Putin's staunch opponent, who was arrested on January 17 after returning from Germany.

Navalny had been recovering there after being poisoned by a nerve agent in Russia.

The 44-year-old opposition politician accuses Putin of ordering his murder, which the Kremlin denies.

Navalny is accused of parole violations which he says are trumped up.

A court is due to meet next week to consider handing him a jail term of up to three and a half years.

READ MORE: Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny remanded in custody

Police detained people in protests held in cities across Russia's 11 time zones, according to the OVD-Info, a group that monitors arrests.

In the far eastern port of Vladivostok alone, more than 100 people were detained after protesters danced on the ice and rallied in the city center.

The city of Novosibirsk in eastern Siberia saw one of the biggest rallies, with thousands marching across the city chanting "Putin, thief!" in a reference to an opulent Black Sea estate reportedly built for the Russian leader that was featured in a widely popular video released by Navalny's team. More than 80 protesters were detained.

In Moscow, authorities introduced unprecedented security measures in the city center, closing subway stations near the Kremlin, cutting bus traffic and ordering restaurants and stores to stay closed.

Navalny's team initially called for Sunday's protest to be held on Moscow's Lubyanka Square, home to the main headquarters of the Federal Security Service, which Navalny claims was responsible for his poisoning. After police cordoned off the area around the square, the protest shifted to another central square a mile away. Police deployed in force at that location too, detaining scores and putting them into police buses.

As part of a multipronged effort by authorities to block the protests, courts have jailed Navalny's associates and activists across the country over the past week. His brother Oleg, top aide Lyubov Sobol and three other people were put Friday under a two-month house arrest on charges of allegedly violating coronavirus restrictions during last weekend's protests.