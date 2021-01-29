Democratic Republic of Congo's Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba has resigned, the presidency said, a move enabling President Felix Tshisekedi to appoint his own premier supported by a new parliamentary majority.

Presidency spokesperson Giscard Kusema told reporters on Friday that Illunga said "he had drawn the consequences of the developing political situation."

He is a close ally to former president Joseph Kabila, whose supporters have tussled with Tshisekedi since he took office two years ago.

Kusema said it was "too soon" to say when Tshisekedi would appoint the next prime minister.

The presidency confirmed Ilunga's departure on Twitter.

Ilunga, 73, had been appointed by Tshisekedi in May 2019 under a power-sharing deal that he and Kabila struck when handing over the presidency – the first peaceful transition in the Democratic Republic of Congo's history.

Kabila's decision to step down after 18 years in office opened the way to elections in December 2018 that were controversially won by Tshisekedi, the son of a veteran opposition leader.

But on the same polling day, a strong pro-Kabila majority emerged in the National Assembly, preventing Tshisekedi from having a grip on all the political levers of power.

