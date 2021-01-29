More than 70 years ago, social theorist Max Weber declared bureaucracy to be “the most rational known means of carrying out imperative control over human beings.” Franz Kafka’s novels vividly convey the perverse, soul-crushing and farcical nature of the modern bureaucratic state.

For a number of those attending Central European University (CEU), Weber’s and Kafka’s ruminations couldn’t have been more appropriate following the institution’s exodus from Hungary to Austria.

Over the past year, CEU’s students and staff were tasked with relocating from Budapest to Vienna after the prestigious Hungarian school was effectively driven out by the Orban government.

One student, Ahmed Samir Santawy, initially welcomed the decision thinking Vienna would be more progressive than Budapest was. In the end, it turned out to be anything but.

“Hungary is notorious for its discrimination and racism against foreigners. But I would say Vienna is worse than Budapest,” Santawy, who hails from Egypt, told TRT World when comparing the two immigration systems.

“I never thought I would witness such ethical and moral dilemmas during this migration,”Mohammad Abu Hawash, a masters student in public administration and student rep, told TRT World. “Some of the things I witnessed really makes you think.”

Founded in 1991 by Hungarian-American billionaire financier and philanthropist George Soros, CEU has offered affordable English-language higher education in Budapest to students from more than 100 countries, while internationally ranked as the top university in the country.

However in 2017, under Hungary’s ultra-conservative government, CEU would get embroiled in an anti-Soros campaign led by right-wing nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban.

Viewed as a bastion of liberalism and a thorn in the side of Orban’s illiberal regime, the attack on its academic freedom spurred widespread protests domestically and abroad.

After a protracted legal battle, the government revoked the institution’s ability to issue US-accredited degrees in Hungary. By December 2018, CEU announced it would cease operations in Budapest and aim to relocate its activities to Vienna by 2019.

While the European Court of Justice ruled in October that legislation drawn up by the Hungarian government with the ostensible aim of forcing out CEU was incompatible with EU law, it was too little too late.

The story of CEU’s battle with Orban’s government saw a fair amount of international coverage, and rightfully so. Less focus though was paid on the laborious transition that was about to commence – and those caught in its muddled cross-hairs.

A nightmarish relocation

For over 1,200 enrolled students and 500 staff members, navigating the rigors of moving to a new city – amid a raging global pandemic no less – was never going to be an easy proposition. Nor would it be a walk in the park for the university’s administration either.

Operating in Vienna meant receiving Austrian accreditation, which CEU expected to receive by May last year. In preparation for the move, the administration circulated troubleshooters and information on Austria’s immigration requirements.

For those who already had a Hungarian permit were encouraged to apply for Austrian residency while in Vienna, as long their stay didn’t exceed 90 days.

Citing an agreement with the mayor of Vienna, CEU initially indicated that a block in the Austrian embassy in Budapest would be earmarked to help students submit their residency applications.

“None of that happened because we got our accreditation in July. No one booked anything at the embassy,” said Abu Hawash. “We were all left to figure out our own residence situation.”

Santawy believed CEU’s initial guidance to deal with Austrian immigration was inadequate.

“It was either too general at best, or misleading at worst.”

A procedural labyrinth would only intensify from there. Applying for Austrian residence permits proved much trickier for a sizable chunk of students – and in some cases, were riddled with elements of alleged bias.

“I personally blame the university’s leadership for this massive institutional failure. There was a lot of denial,” Abu Hawash laments.

He remembered informal conversations on how Austria was a more liberal country, and it was good to be leaving a problematic place like Hungary. When it came to MA35 – the Austrian immigration authorities – nothing could be further from the truth.

“I had a much easier time with Hungarian immigration!” he exclaims, before going on to discuss the institutional history of the Austrian immigration system, referencing its de-radicalisation programs post-World War II and absconded Nazis who shaped Austrian politics for generations.

“Austria never really got rid of extremists in their government, and now we are feeling their institutional legacy.”

MA35 wouldn’t respond to phone calls nor emails in English, and being able to speak German or having a German speaker assist you would improve the whole experience immensely, Santawy said.

Speaking with TRT World on the condition of anonymity, another student felt that neither CEU nor MA35 were helpful during her residence permit process.

“The MA35 officer that I was assigned was extremely unprofessional, non-responsive, and at times biased,” she said. “In the case of CEU, they were unresponsive to my needs until the last minute when I sent a very charged email urging them to act.”

Despite that, she was ignored for the final four weeks up until she received a letter informing her that she had overstayed her visa and could no longer be approved.