Washington’s new choice for its Iran envoy, Robert Malley, has angered many - from hawkish American advisors, to right-wing Israeli personalities, as well as some American-Iranians, who have been strong advocates for the regime change in Tehran.

They all have come to pursue a common agenda, which is to covertly or overtly defend Israeli interests. Iran is Israel’s political nemesis across the Middle East, and pro-Israeli lobbies across the world stand for putting immense pressure on Tehran and to force the Shia-majority country to soften its stance against Tel Aviv.

Malley, an American-Jewish career diplomat with extensive experience over conflict resolution and Middle East politics, was a central figure in the Obama administration in terms of crafting the nuclear deal with Iran. Malley is currently the president of the International Crisis Group.

He has long defended the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the internationally approved agreement with Iran.

“The initial deal is implemented in good faith for some period; the follow-on agreement is negotiated among parties to the original one; and new measures accepted by one side are matched by steps taken by the other,” he wrote in an article co-authored by Philip Gordon in January 2018, when the Trump administration made it clear that it would walk away from the deal. In May, Washington pulled out from the deal.

“By threatening to withdraw from the deal unless Congress and Europe implausibly and unilaterally alter its terms, Trump has put it on a path to collapse without any realistic plan for what to do if that happens.” he added, warning that the US retreat might cause unpredictable repercussions across the region.

Political views

Malley, a strong defender of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, was part of the American team who organised the failed Camp David peace talks between the Israelis and the Palestinians in 2000.

Malley has also long defended a rapprochement with the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas, originally the Palestinian wing of the Brotherhood.

The former Trump administration was a vehement opponent of the Brotherhood, even considering to designate the political Islamic movement as a terrorist group, while the US had declared Hamas as a terrorist organisation way back in 1997.

In 2008, his connections with Hamas figures led the Obama campaign to cut its ties with Malley under strong criticism from both American and Israel right-wing political lobbies.

But after Obama won his second term, Malley became his top negotiator with the Iranians.

The new Biden administration, following the footprints of the Obama era, has signalled that it wants to return to the nuclear deal. The new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that “if Iran comes back into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same thing."