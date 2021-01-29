An investment story has been doing frantic rounds on social media, leaving a lot of people very confused as they get whiplash trying to follow heated exchanges that include GameStop, one subreddit and a Robinhood.

Some people say the GameStop saga is analogous to DVD rental company Blockbuster slowly going bust after Netflix launched.

The 'short' of it

GameStop, a firm that sells gaming consoles was going bust and big-name hedge funds bet on its stocks falling even more in the future, thanks to a boom in online video games during the pandemic.

What was missing from the Blockbuster scenario was an online army of small, or day time, investors determined to defeat big bad Wall Street behind the epic bust of 2008.

Their weapon: free trading apps, one in particular – Robinhood. The individual investors bought a lot of shares using Robinhood, causing GameStop and other unprofitable stock to rocket. Big investors who bet on GameStop stock failing lost a lot of money, the very same investors whose business allows Robinhood to be free for smalltime traders.

The result: Robinhood on Thursday turned against the people using its app to trade and closed the buying of GameStop and others.

Robinhood issued a blog post on Thursday entitled "An Update on Market Volatility," seeking to explain their decision and is facing a class-action law suit.

But what’s going on with GameStop’s stock doesn’t make sense to a lot of people.

Here's a breakdown of the saga with more details and a look at how we got here:

📈What is happening with GameStop's stock?

It’s been maniacal this month.

After sitting around $18 three Fridays ago, it doubled in four days.

It kept shooting higher, before nearly doubling on Tuesday and then more than doubling again on Wednesday to $347.51. On Thursday, it gave back a chunk of those gains and finished the day at $193.60, down 44 percent. But it’s still up an amazing 928 percent through the first few weeks of 2021.

🎮 And the company itself?

It’s still struggling. GameStop, based in Grapevine, Texas, sells video games at more than 5,000 stores, and the pandemic has been keeping customers away.

More worrisome is the long-term shift by customers away from brick-and-mortar stores and toward buying games online.

Enthusiasm has grown for GameStop’s prospects after the company said earlier this month that a co-founder of Chewy, the online seller of pet supplies, was joining its board. Investors see Ryan Cohen helping GameStop’s digital transformation. But analysts still expect GameStop to keep losing money in its next fiscal year.

🤓 Is Reddit involved?

Yes, particularly those in a group called “WallStreetBets” or r/WallStreetBets subreddit.

Their discussions are full of ideas for the next big trade to jump on, self-deprecation and an appreciation of both winning and losing bets, as long as they’re bold.

They’ve been encouraging each other to keep buying GameStop and push it ever higher, or “to the moon.”

“We broke it. We broke GME [GameStop’s stock market ticker] at open,” one Reddit user wrote on Monday after the NYSE halted trading.

Another Reddit user wrote in an open letter to CNBC: “Your contempt for the retail investor (your audience) is palpable and if you don’t get it together, you’ll lose an entire new generation of investors.”

The wallstreetbets page, added two million followers in the last 48 hours.

🤯 Reddit alone pushed the stock up more than 1,000%?

No. A big reason for that is how deeply hated GameStop’s stock was by hedge funds and other professional investors on Wall Street.

Many were betting on GameStop’s stock to fall by “shorting” it.

🤑 What is a short?

It’s how investors can make money off a stock falling.

If you sell a share at $10, expecting it to decrease and it falls to $5, you can buy it back at that price and pocket the extra $5.

In reality, investors borrow a share of GameStop and then sell it. Later, if the stock price does drop as they expect, they can buy the stock at a lower price and keep the difference.

GameStop is one of the most heavily shorted stocks on Wall Street.

😖 What is a short squeeze?

It’s what happened with GameStop’s stock.

When a stock is very heavily shorted, a rise in its price can force short sellers to get out of their bets.

To do that, they have to buy the stock, which pushes the stock even higher and can create a feedback loop.

As GameStop’s short-sellers have gotten squeezed this month, smaller and first-time investors have been egging each other on to keep the momentum going.

📴 What did Robinhood have to say about it?

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev says the app restricted trade in some stocks such as GameStop, AMC, Blackberry and others to protect the company and its customers.

Those stocks slid on Thursday, paring losses only after Robinhood eased the curbs on Friday.

"We understand our customers are upset, we're doing what we can to re-enable buying in these names," he said.

"We want to be clear in the communications, and I own that we should have been out there a little bit sooner."

Tenev said Robinhood had tapped credit lines "so that we could maximise, within reason, the funds we have to deposit at the clearing houses," to facilitate more trade.

The app took a $1 billion infusion from backers, the Guardian reported.

The app now counts more than 13 million users.

☝️There was also confusion when people started mixing up the trading app with a charity with the same name.

🎮 Do these smaller investors believe in GameStop's business?

There’s been a flavour of that in the discussions. But lately it’s been more about inflicting pain on short-sellers, hedge funds and other big financial firms. Many talk about it in terms of evening the ledger with the financial elite, who benefited from years of gains as other people fell further behind.