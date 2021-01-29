Turkish philanthropist Kamil Gulec supported a project that paved the way for a huge book-shaped library in Turkey’s Karabuk province.

Inspired by the Kansas City Public Library in the US, the building has changed the landscape of the neighbourhood and has become one of its main tourist attractions. It also provides access to at least 190 university libraries in the country.

Here are some photos of the library:

As the pandemic confined students to their homes, 500,000 people downloaded resources from the library in 2020.