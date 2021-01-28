More than a year since the Covid-19 pandemic began, a study has found that the performance of developed and developing countries in managing the virus tended to converge over time.

New Zealand and Vietnam were ranked first and second respectively. Both countries have been widely hailed as success stories for their effective and swift action in containing the virus.

Vietnam has seen only 1,553 infections and 35 deaths since the pandemic began, a remarkable feat when worldwide cases have passed the 100 million mark. New Zealand similarly has had only 2,299 infections and only 24 deaths.

The report by the Lowy Institute, an Australian neo-liberal and right-wing think tank, is one of the first to compare how different political systems fared and whether economic indicators were a factor in how countries responded to the virus.

When the coronavirus was first discovered in China, countries in the Asia-Pacific region, on average, proved to be the “most successful at containing the pandemic” the report found.

In contrast, Europe and the US have struggled resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths.

The US was ranked 94 out of the 98 countries included in the performance index, nestled between Bolivia and Iran. The US has seen the highest death rate in the world with almost half a million dead and more than 26 million infections.

While Europe became increasingly better at containing the virus as the pandemic wore on, the second winter wave has seen the continent once again fall in the ranking as countries begin to struggle yet again.

“Meanwhile, the spread of the pandemic only accelerated in much of the Americas (North and South), making it the worst affected continent globally,” the report found.

The Lowy Institute also compared how different political systems have dealt with the ensuing problems that the pandemic has brought about.

Stay at home orders, lockdowns and border closures were just some of the low-tech measures that most countries have taken.