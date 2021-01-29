WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several dead in Romania hospital fire
Authorities say at least five people have died in the fire that broke out on the ground floor of a hospital in Bucharest. The cause of the blaze still remains unknown.
Several dead in Romania hospital fire
A firetruck is seen at the site of Covid-19 hospital Matei Bals, after a fire broke out in one of its buildings, in Bucharest, Romania on January 29, 2021. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
January 29, 2021

A fire at a key hospital in Bucharest that also treats Covid-19 patients has killed at least five people, authorities have said.

The fire broke out around 0300GMT (5AM local) on Friday on the ground floor of the hospital and forced the evacuation of more than 100 people. 

Some hospital staff could be seen later still wearing protective suits and face masks after rushing out.

An unspecified number of people were injured before firefighters put out the blaze, Romanian emergency services said in a preliminary report. 

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

READ MORE:Several babies killed as hospital catches fire in India

Not the first incident

This is the third such incident in the past several months. 

A fire at a Covid-19 intensive care unit in north Romania last November killed 10 people and another one at a psychiatric hospital in the same region the next month killed one more person.

RECOMMENDED

“We found open flame at the ground floor of the building. ... There was a lot of smoke, and there was a chance the fire would spread to the second floor," said Orlando Schiopu, the commander of the intervention unit at the scene.

Read Arafat, the emergency department chief, said the four victims were all hospital patients. 

Three of them were already dead when found while rescuers tried to resuscitate the fourth victim but could not, he said.

Authorities later said the body of one more victim has been found in hospital bathroom.

Hours later, charred balconies could be seen at the Matei Bals hospital, where health authorities organised the start of the anti-virus vaccination in Romania. 

Ambulances and firefighting vehicles could be seen parked outside the hospital.

The Balkan country of some 19 million people so far has reported more than 700,000 Covid-19 cases and 18,000 deaths.

READ MORE:How a Turkish doctor arranged toiletries for lonely coronavirus patients

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China