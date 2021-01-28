Some African nations have begun administering vaccines against Covid-19, regional health officials have said, though Tanzania's dissenting president was singled out for his trust in alternative remedies and God.

John Nkengasong, director of the African Union (AU) bloc's disease control and prevention body, said a few countries had begun vaccinating: Morocco, Egypt, Seychelles and Guinea.

"Guinea is very limited, just about 50 to 60 vaccinations have occurred. But these other countries have started mainly with the vaccine from China," he told an online briefing.

In addition to 270 million doses previously secured, the AU has signed an agreement with India's Serum Institute for 400 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

"Remember, this is spread over this year and to next year," added Nkengasong, whose Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not yet given allocation details.

Health bodies hope to vaccinate about 30-35 percent of Africans this year.

'Africa is at a crossroads'

Tanzanian President John Magufuli is exasperating health workers by discouraging mask-wearing and social distancing, warning that vaccines are dangerous and failing to publish coronavirus data since mid-2020.

On Wednesday, Magufuli said, without evidence, that vaccines were a foreign plot to spread illness and steal Africa's wealth.

He urged Tanzanians instead to trust God and use alternative remedies such as steam inhalation.

His government has not published nationwide figures since May 8, when it had 509 cases and 21 deaths.