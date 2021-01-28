Several allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny have been taken into custody after police raided their apartments and offices ahead of planned demonstrations.

The searches were connected to a criminal probe launched by the interior ministry over alleged violations of coronavirus restrictions during protests last week, Navalny's aides said.

The opposition has called for fresh demonstrations on Sunday to demand freedom for Navalny, who was arrested on his return from Germany where he had been covering from a poisoning attack.

Navalny's lawyers intend to appeal against his arrest later on Thursday.

Ivan Zhdanov, the head of Navalny's FBK Anti-Corruption Foundation, said prominent aide Lyubov Sobol and Navalny's brother Oleg were detained for 48 hours as suspects.

Sobol's lawyer Vladimir Voronin said both she and Oleg Navalny were questioned by police during the night.

Searches were also carried out at the flat of Navalny's wife Yulia, and in the office of FBK, Navalny's organisation, which is known for its investigations into the wealth of Russia's elites.

Police also arrived at the home of Navalny's doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva, who was also detained for 48 hours.

In a video posted on Twitter by Vasilyeva's press secretary, the doctor is playing Beethoven on the piano as people in uniform arrive at the door.

According to Mediazona, a news website that focuses on opposition detentions, police carried out at least 18 searches on Wednesday.

'Real counterweight'

Tens of thousands of Russians across the country rallied last weekend in support of Navalny, who is awaiting a trial that could see him imprisoned for several years on charges of violating a 2014 suspended sentence.