Pakistan's Supreme Court has dismissed a series of appeals against the acquittal of a British-born man convicted of masterminding the kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, paving the way for his release along with three other accomplices.

"The court has come out to say that there is no offence that he has committed in this case," Mahmood Sheikh, who represents but has no relation to the accused Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, said on Thursday.

"By a majority of two to one, they have acquitted all the accused persons and ordered their release," a provincial advocate general, Salman Talibuddin said.

The ruling follows an international outcry last year after a lower court acquitted the 47-year-old of murder and reduced his conviction to a lesser charge of kidnapping, overturning his death sentence and ordering his release after almost two decades in prison.

Pearl was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 while researching a story about militants.

Nearly a month later, after a string of ransom demands were made, a graphic video showing his decapitation was delivered to the US consulate.

'Travesty of justice'

Lawyers for Pearl's family have argued that Sheikh played a crucial role in organising the abduction and detention of the journalist before ordering his captors to kill him.

Defence lawyers, however, say he has been used a scapegoat for the murder and was sentenced on insufficient evidence.