More than 200 people have been hurt in the Lebanese city of Tripoli during a third night of clashes between security forces and demonstrators angered by a coronavirus lockdown and severe economic crisis.

Protesters threw petrol bombs and stones towards security forces, who responded with tear gas, an AFP correspondent said.

The National News Agency said 226 people had been injured in the evening – 102 of them treated by the Lebanese Red Cross, and another 124 by the Islamic Medical Association.

At least 66 people had been hospitalised.

On Twitter, the security forces reported nine injured among their ranks.

"We are here to demand food. People are hungry," said 20-year-old protester Mohammed Ezzedine. "It's time for people to take to the streets."

Tripoli was already one of Lebanon's poorest areas before the coronavirus pandemic piled new misery onto a chronic economic crisis.

Many of its residents have been left without an income since Lebanon imposed a full lockdown earlier this month in a bid to stem a surge in Covid-19 cases and prevent its hospitals from being overwhelmed.

A round-the-clock curfew is in force nationwide and grocery shopping is restricted to home deliveries, which are often unavailable in poorer areas.

Authorities have extended the lockdown by two weeks to February 8.

Protesters tried to enter a government building, while others gathered in the city's central Al Nour Square, the scene of mass demonstrations against the political class that began in late 2019.

'Wretched conditions'

Gunfire was heard near the protest site, the AFP correspondent said, while demonstrators set fire to the entrance of a police building.

"We have made the decision to continue our action, whatever the cost... because we have nothing left to lose," said a 25-year-old protester wearing a balaclava.

"We live in wretched conditions. I've knocked on every door but can't find work," he said.